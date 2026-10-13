Winnipeg Downtown Initiative Records 55 Arrests, Distributes 553 NARCAN Kits

A joint Winnipeg downtown safety initiative recorded 55 arrests and distributed 553 NARCAN kits during 14 outreach and enforcement operations.

Police Chief Gene Bowers revealed the statistics on Tuesday, which encompass enforcement between August 7 and October 6, 2026.

The initiative brings together law enforcement, outreach organizations and community partners to address open drug use, public disorder and criminal activity while connecting vulnerable people with support services.

Of the 55 arrests, 43 involved outstanding warrants or breaches of court-imposed conditions, while three were related to possession of a controlled substance.

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Community outreach organizations conducted 3,758 engagements, made 48 direct referrals to support services and helped 10 people access detox programs at Main Street Project.

The initiative also recorded 117 referrals to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership, 33 to Main Street Project and 16 to a supervised consumption site.

Partners say the initiative will continue combining enforcement with outreach, harm reduction and access to shelter, health care and other support services.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference: