Brandon Man Killed in Highway Rollover Near Neepawa

A 24-year-old Brandon man has died following a rollover crash southeast of Neepawa.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened the evening of October 9 on Provincial Road 352.

Police learned a truck had been travelling north on Provincial Road 352, between Road 80 North and Road 81 North, when it went off the road, entered the east side ditch and field, and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant was ejected from the truck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.