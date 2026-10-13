St. Boniface Home to Be Demolished Following Fire

An early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area on Tuesday destroyed a home that was under construction.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Archibald Street at around 4:50 a.m., where they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Crews used an aerial ladder and ground lines to attack flames coming from the home.

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It was declared under control shortly after 6 a.m.

“Despite these significant challenges, firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring structures,” said the United Firefighters of Winnipeg in a social media post.

Damage estimates and a cause of the blaze aren’t available.

An emergency demolition has been arranged for the structure.

No injuries were reported.