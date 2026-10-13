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Home » News » Gillingham Pledges More 311 Service Improvements

Gillingham Pledges More 311 Service Improvements

October 13, 2026 2:45 PM CDT | News


Scott Gillingham

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham (SCOTTGILLINGHAM.COM)

Scott Gillingham is promising four customer service improvements to 311 if re-elected as Winnipeg’s mayor.

Gillingham says average 311 wait times fell from 11 minutes and 22 seconds in 2022 to one minute and 15 seconds in 2025, an 89 percent reduction.

“Four years ago, I promised Winnipeggers we would fix the long wait times at 311, and we delivered,” Gillingham said in a release.

“But good customer service isn’t just about answering the phone quickly. It’s about making it easier for people to get the help they need and making sure their concerns are addressed. That’s what we’ll focus on next.”

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The incumbent mayoral candidate says the city would expand online services, add automatic updates on 311 requests and provide dedicated support for small businesses.

His proposed changes include integrating Water and Waste utility billing inquiries into 311, expanding the MyAccount online portal, introducing email and text notifications on service requests, and launching a dedicated 311 service for small businesses with a caseworker to help navigate city departments.

Winnipeg voters go to the polls on October 28. Advance voting is currently underway.


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