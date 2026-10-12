Winnipeg Woman Charged After Allegedly Pulling Handgun on Taxi Driver

A 45-year-old woman is facing multiple firearms charges after allegedly pulling a handgun on a taxi driver in Winnipeg’s east end.

Winnipeg police responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of an armed suspect in a taxi near Concordia Avenue and Louelda Street.

Police allege the woman entered the taxi in the Munroe East area, took out a handgun and directed the driver to take her to a specific location. No shots were fired.

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The driver activated the vehicle’s emergency beacon, exited the taxi and contacted police. The woman then moved into the driver’s seat but fled on foot after discovering the keys had been removed.

Officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1000 block of Concordia Avenue, seizing an SGS 1911 .22-calibre handgun.

Laney Sandra Nobiss has been charged with six firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Nobiss remains in custody.