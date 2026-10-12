Man Airlifted to Winnipeg Hospital After Serious Stabbing

A 44-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg with a serious stab wound after an assault in O-Pion-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Manitoba RCMP from the South Indian Lake detachment received a report of the assault on October 9 at 9 a.m. Officers were led to a residence on McLeod Bay, where they learned the man had been taken to the local nursing station overnight. He remains in stable condition.

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Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and there is no further threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Indian Lake RCMP detachment at (204) 374-2029.