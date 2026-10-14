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Home » News » Ottawa to Provide Up to $6M to Hire More Family Doctors in Manitoba

Ottawa to Provide Up to $6M to Hire More Family Doctors in Manitoba

October 14, 2026 2:43 PM CDT | News


Doctor

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The federal government intends to provide up to $6 million over three years for Manitoba to hire new family doctors, particularly in northern and rural communities.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the funding Wednesday during a joint news conference at the Manitoba legislature.

Under the proposed project, Manitoba Health would work with key partners to expand and improve its Practice Ready Assessment process for international medical graduates seeking to practise family medicine in the province. The project is expected to result in up to 90 new family physicians ready to work in Manitoba by 2028-29.

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“This proposed funding would create more opportunities for qualified physicians to enter practice sooner, strengthening Manitoba’s health workforce and helping improve access to family health care, including in rural and remote communities,” said Michel.

The doctors would work in both emergency departments and clinics across the province. The investment would also provide additional support for candidates and help meet workforce needs, especially in rural and remote communities.

According to government figures, Manitoba has added 370 net new doctors since October 2023, but staffing needs remain, particularly in rural and northern communities.


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Tags: Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

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