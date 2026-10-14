ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Man Charged in Three Osborne Village Break-Ins

Man Charged in Three Osborne Village Break-Ins

October 14, 2026 1:23 PM CDT | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after series of residential break-ins in Osborne Village.

Between September 13 and 14, three break-ins occurred at homes in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue. In each case, police say entry was gained through a window. On two occasions, the suspect fled after encountering the homeowners inside. No property was reported stolen, and no one was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday after spotting him walking in the 200 block of Princess Street.

Curtis Leroy George, 34, is charged with multiple offences, including four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

George remains in custody.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Christie Zebrasky

Manitoba Inquest Hears Calls for Reform in Fatal Shooting of First Nations Girl, 16

30 minutes ago
Doctor

Ottawa to Provide Up to $6M to Hire More Family Doctors in Manitoba

34 minutes ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Driver Dies After Rollover Crash in RM of St. Clements

7 hours ago
Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg Jets

Jets’ Scheifele Relieved to Finally Get Some Puck Luck

10 hours ago
Scott Gillingham

Gillingham Pledges More 311 Service Improvements

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT