Man Charged in Three Osborne Village Break-Ins

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after series of residential break-ins in Osborne Village.

Between September 13 and 14, three break-ins occurred at homes in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue. In each case, police say entry was gained through a window. On two occasions, the suspect fled after encountering the homeowners inside. No property was reported stolen, and no one was injured.

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Officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday after spotting him walking in the 200 block of Princess Street.

Curtis Leroy George, 34, is charged with multiple offences, including four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

George remains in custody.