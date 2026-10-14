Driver Dies After Rollover Crash in RM of St. Clements

A 24-year-old man from Beausejour has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the RM of St. Clements.

Selkirk RCMP responded to an iPhone crash notification on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. at Highway 44 and Floodway Drive. Officers located a vehicle in a field northwest of the intersection with damage consistent with a rollover. Paramedics were already on scene treating the driver and a passenger.

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The driver was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance, where he later died of his injuries.

The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from West St. Paul, was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.