Winnipeg Comedy Festival Bringing MADtv Alum Will Sasso

Comedian Will Sasso, known for his lemon Vines and time spent on “MADtv,” is set to host this year’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival gala.

Joining Sasso as part of the line-up are fellow comedians Gavin Crawford, Howie Miller, Nikki Payne, and many others.

“Our theme this year is ‘buy local’ because we want people to come out and enjoy the Winnipeg Comedy Festival — a world-class comedy gathering that’s right here in our own front yard,” said Nick Kowalchuk, executive director of the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

Local comedic talent will also be featured at venues throughout the city to give attendees a taste of what’s offered right here at home.

“We also want to celebrate that revenue from the festival stays local and benefits the Gas Station Arts Centre,” added artistic director Lara Rae.

The 16th annual Winnipeg Comedy Festival takes place April 3-9. Tickets are on sale now. For a complete festival schedule, visit WinnipegComedyFestival.com.

