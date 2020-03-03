U of Winnipeg President Resigning to Take on New Role











The president and vice-chancellor of the University of Winnipeg is leaving her position at the end of July.

Dr. Annette Trimbee is resigning to become the new president and vice-chancellor of MacEwan University in Edmonton effective August 1.

“The University of Winnipeg is on a good path — we have talented, dedicated faculty and staff who take great pride in delivering a top-quality educational experience for our students,” Trimbee said in a statement.

“Leading this institution has been the most rewarding experience of my career. I am looking forward to new challenges and opportunities at MacEwan University and returning to Alberta where my children reside.”

Prior to leading UWinnipeg, Trimbee served as deputy minister of several departments in the Alberta government before assuming the role of president and vice-chancellor at her alma matter in her hometown on August 1, 2014. She was reappointed in 2018 for a second term.

A search for Trimbee’s replacement will begin soon. In the interim, Dr. James Currie, vice-president academic and provost, will act as UWinnipeg’s president and vice-chancellor.