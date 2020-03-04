Vance Joy, John Prine Among Acts at 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival











The sounds of summer will fill Birds Hill Provincial Park this July at the 47th Winnipeg Folk Festival, July 9-12.

The performer lineup was revealed Wednesday night, featuring Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, legendary folk singer John Prine, self-taught multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, Icelandic indie-rock band KALEO, multi-Juno Award-winning duo Tegan and Sara, instrumental soul-psychedelic trio Khruangbin, Newfoundland folk favourite Alan Doyle and others.

“We are thrilled to finally share the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup with everyone. With the support of our incredible community, we’ve been able to bring artists from all over and who appeal to all ages, from Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara to Grammy Award-winning folk legend John Prine,” said Chris Frayer, artistic director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“The combination of our amazing artist lineup with the special projects we have planned this year will really bring together our artistic vision of presenting strong and diverse talent that will resonate with our audience.”

Tickets to the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival are on sale now at early bird prices until April 30 at WinnipegFolkFestival.ca. Adult day tickets start at $75 and full weekend passes at $219.