Eight Businesses Recognized at Spirit of Winnipeg Awards

Several Winnipeg businesses were honoured Friday night for their ambitious, innovative, and generous spirit in their respective sectors.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the 11th annual Spirit of Winnipeg Awards Gala at Club Regent Event Centre.

Chosen by volunteer judges drawn from the business community, the winners are:

C2 Custom Furnishings Featuring GoodKnight Beds | Rising Star (Start Up) Award

A patented self-sterilizing bed that treats and prevents bedbugs in a non-toxic, non-disruptive manner is a product that has transformed lives— people are able to sleep at night, attend work regularly and invite people to visit their homes without shame.

CORE Renewable Energy | Technology Award

The generation and energy management technology has not yet gone mainstream, however, and that is where CORE steps in – sharing its world-class experiences, proprietary technology and global reach on every project it develops.

Green Action Centre | Environment and Energy Award

As Winnipeg’s knowledge keeper for living an ecologically conscientious life, this environmental non-profit’s three decades of community service has directly prepared Winnipeggers to join the global fight against climate change.

Lawton Partners Wealth Management | Workplace Culture Award

One of only a handful of independent financial advisory firms in Canada, Lawton Partners Wealth Management goes beyond “dictating solutions” to their clients, having modernized their processes and given their team the professional development support they need to thrive.

BUILD Inc. | Non-profit and Social Enterprise Award

Barriers such as no employment history, a criminal record and experience with the child welfare system can harm people’s job prospects. Social enterprise BUILD exists for these Winnipeggers and since 2006, has trained people for long-term, meaningful careers in the trades.

Encore Performance Seating | Trade Award

Encore Performance Seating’s luxury, power-reclining movie theatre seats and design solutions are helping the industry not only survive but also thrive in an age of disruption.

Synonym Art Consultation | Design and Building Award

Since 2012, Synonym Art Consultation has curated and facilitated over 100 installations and events to make contemporary art more accessible. Through their mural and culture festival, they are cultivating a grassroots contemporary street art movement.

Johnston Group | Spirit of Winnipeg Award

Established in 1983, Johnston Group saw the opportunity to bring employee benefits to smaller businesses. Today, Johnston Group provides employee benefit solutions to over 30,000 small businesses, 300 larger organizations, and 350 Indigenous organizations across Canada.

Nominations for the 2021 Spirit of Winnipeg Awards will open in the fall.