City Budget Commits Funding for Long-Awaited Fire Hall in Waverley West











1 Share

The City of Winnipeg’s preliminary 2020-2023 multi-year budgets has earmarked funding for a long-awaited fire all in Waverley West.

More than $25 million has been set aside for two new fire paramedic stations, including one Windsor Park.

The new Waverley West station is estimated to cost $12.1 million and would be funded through a combination of the $7 million from the impact fee reserve and $5.1 million from external debt.

Construction is expected to start in 2023.

The Windsor Park station would be built next to the current Station 15 and would consolidate it with Station 9 on Marion Street. The $13 million project, which would see shovels in the ground by 2022, would be financed primarily through external debt.

“I’m happy to see the proposed plan to build two new fire paramedic stations in Winnipeg,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Waverley West is a fast-growing community and I’m pleased to see funds proposed from the impact fee reserve to support that growth.”

Here's the City's Preliminary 2020-2023 Multi-Year Balanced Budgets at a glance. #wpgbudget pic.twitter.com/1v9787BAdC — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) March 6, 2020