Manitoba Campaign Offers Cash to Rat Out Meth Dealers, Traffickers











329 Shares

The Manitoba government is offering up more cash for tips on who is selling meth in the province.

As part of a new $180,000 provincewide campaign led by Crime Stoppers, police agencies are hoping to identify and stop methamphetamine dealers and traffickers.

“Law enforcement can not win this battle on their own,” said Paul Johnson, chair, Winnipeg Crime Stoppers.

“They need everyone’s help to provide the information they need to stop the flow of methamphetamine into our communities. Every piece of information — no matter how trivial — is important. The three Crime Stoppers programs are proud to be part of that community to create a ‘made-in-Manitoba solution’ to address this crisis.”

SomethingIsWrong.ca is part of the multimedia campaign expected to launch across the province this week. The campaign was jointly developed by three Crime Stoppers organizations serving Manitoba.

Funding will also be used to expand cash awards available to people who provide anonymous tips that result in meth-related arrests.

Provincial funding for the campaign is coming from the Federal Proceeds of Crime Fund, which is forfeited from federally prosecuted Criminal Code offences.

We are investing $180,000 to support the latest Crime Stoppers campaign, focusing on meth dealers and traffickers. These individuals are a danger to all Manitobans, and we are proud to partner w/law enforcement on this province-wide initiative. Check out: https://t.co/l8230qBVH0 pic.twitter.com/QyLQdBKZl1 — Cliff Cullen (@CliffCullen4MLA) March 9, 2020