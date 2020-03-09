Winnipeg Jazz Festival Partners with True North to Present Headliners













This year’s TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival has a new partner in True North Sports + Entertainment to help present its headliners.

Big acts for 2020 include Jim Cuddy Band (Blue Rodeo) to open the festival on June 11, Faouzia on June 13, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper, with opener Mendeleyev, on June 17, all at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

“Jazz Winnipeg is thrilled to be collaborating with True North Sports + Entertainment to present this year’s TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival headliners,” said Angela Heck, acting executive director, Jazz Winnipeg.

“It is through collaborations with community-minded supporters like True North, our title sponsor TD, and the many people who have donated their time, energy and dollars, that we are once again able to showcase and promote tremendous local, national and international musical talent for Winnipeg audiences.”

The festival will also host free programming at The Cube Stage in Old Market Square, which will be announced in April.

Presale tickets for the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival, running June 11-19, go on sale Tuesday, March 10 through Ticketmaster for shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, March 13.