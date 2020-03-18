Manitoba Liquor Marts Open as Usual During COVID-19 Pandemic











WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liquor Marts are still operating as usual, despite some misinformation circulating about stores “closing imminently” amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says all Liquor Marts are open regular hours and staff are following guidance from public health officials.

The Crown corporation says it’s limiting the number of customers entering stores at any one time to maintain social distance from others.

It’s also increasing the frequency and scope of cleaning within its stores, and increased sanitizer is being made available for staff to disinfect common surfaces.

For the time being, all product sampling and tastings have been suspended. Bottle & Cork operations are also suspended.

Further MBLL information related to COVID-19 can be found at mbll.ca/COVID-19, while operating hours can be found at LiquorMarts.ca/hours.