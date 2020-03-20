Manitoba Limiting Prescription Refills, Suspending Elective Surgeries











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is putting limits on prescription refills and suspending non-urgent elective surgeries in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The change to prescription renewals was announced Friday, the same day the province declared a state of emergency. Prescription renewals will now be limited to a 30-day supply to ensure people do not stockpile medicine. It’s also a way to guarantee all patients have access to the drugs they need.

Surgery programs across Manitoba will begin suspending elective surgical procedures starting Monday, March 23. The move will ensure staff, beds, equipment and supplies remain available and flexible for COVID-19 response.

Scheduled surgeries for cancer, trauma and other surgeries that cannot be delayed will continue as planned. Time-sensitive orthopedic, obstetrical, gynecology and ophthalmology surgeries will also continue

Changes are also being implemented at CancerCare Manitoba, which will consolidate two cancer clinics to offer services out of one location. Cancer clinic services currently offered at Seven Oaks General Hospital will now be delivered out of the Victoria General Hospital Cancer Clinic and affected patients will be contacted by their clinical team. Visits that can be completed virtually or by phone will continue to be managed in that way and patients requiring treatment will be seen at CancerCare Manitoba’s various cancer clinics.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.