Nine New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, Total Now 203











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has nine new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total to 203 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said Sunday 11 people remain in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Seventeen people have recovered from COVID-19 and two people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 488 tests on Saturday. As of April 5, a total of 12,998 tests have been performed.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Sunday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.