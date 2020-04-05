Man Charged in Vandalism of RCMP Headquarters, CMHR, MP’s Office











75 Shares

Winnipeg police have charged a man after three separate buildings were tagged with graffiti on February 26, including at RCMP ‘D’ Division headquarters.

Red spray paint also covered surfaces of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and the constituency office of Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

Graffiti outside RCMP headquarters showed monuments tagged with profanities, and phrases reading: “F*** RCMP,” “Shut Down KKKanada” and “Land Back”

Outside MP Dan Vandal’s constituency office on St. Mary’s Road, vandals spray-painted the words “U Fail Us Do Better” and “Stolen Land.”

Police made an arrest on February 28, but only released details in a news release issued on Sunday.

Carter Raymond Peter Grycko, 18, has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking with conditions.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.