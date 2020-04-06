41 Winnipeg Properties Require Dikes to Protect from Flooding











The City of Winnipeg says it has told 41 property owners they will require dikes to protect them from spring flooding.

As river levels rise, another 16 properties remain at risk of river flooding and may require dikes.

The city said Monday it could provide assistance in building dikes, as volunteers will likely be hard to come by given the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Dike construction and the filling of sandbags are being done based on the province’s recommendations to maintain social distancing.

As of 3 p.m., the Red River at the James Avenue gauge was at 14.59 feet.

Stay away from thin ice

The city is also reminding residents to stay away from Winnipeg waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers.

Parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of waterways. The ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.