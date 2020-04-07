Manitoba Teen Claiming to Have COVID-19 Coughs into RCMP Officer’s Face











A Manitoba teen is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, after coughing into their face and claiming to be infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Flin Flon RCMP were called to a disturbance last Friday night on Second Avenue. Officers were told a 16-year-old boy was on the street making threats towards a homeowner while holding a knife.

Police took the youth into custody and transferred him to the Creighton RCMP detachment. As he was being led inside, he began making threats, including making references to COVID-19. Police say the teen then forcefully coughed multiple times into the officer’s face.

Police say it’s not believed the teen was infected, but the officer is self-monitoring as a precaution.

“Our officers are focusing on education and are using discretion when it comes to enforcing measures related to COVID-19, however, we will arrest individuals who willfully disregard public health measures and potentially endanger others,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

The teen is also facing charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon. He was released to his family.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.