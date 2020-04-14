No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; Second Community Testing Site for Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are not reporting any new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, as the total number of cases remains at 242.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says nine people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care.

“Our low numbers are very likely a reflection of the efforts Manitobans have been putting in,” Roussin said.

“We know that if we let up on this now, we could see a reversal in this trend and start seeing these numbers climb. It’s important that we maintain the course right now and reflect on our efforts and see that’s it’s likely showing some benefit.”

The number of active cases sits at 142, while 99 people have recovered from the virus. Four people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 365 tests Monday. A total of 17,709 tests have been performed since early February.

Second community testing site for Winnipeg

The second Community COVID-19 Testing Site and Assessment Clinic in Winnipeg opens Wednesday at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, 90 Sinclair Street The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This new site will assume testing responsibilities from Mount Carmel Clinic, which will return to its mandate of offering primary care services to the community. The first co-located testing site and assessment clinic opened at the St. James Centennial Pool last week.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.