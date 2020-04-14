Winnipeg Folk Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19











Organizers of the Winnipeg Folk Festival have cancelled the 47th annual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“We care about you and your health, first and foremost, and we cannot plan and deliver the Winnipeg Folk Fest you expect while ensuring everyone’s safety in the difficult current conditions,” officials said in a statement.

The event was originally scheduled for July 9-12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

“Please hold on to your cherished memories of past Folk Fests and know you will create new ones when we’re able to do it safely — singing along to our favourite tunes with friends and family, dancing under the warm sun and seeing a crowd of smiling faces,” the statement continued.

Full refunds will be available for anyone who has already purchased a ticket, or you can donate your ticket as a tax-deductible contribution to the Winnipeg Folk Festival to support their future efforts.

Further details regarding donations and refunds will be announced shortly. Any questions can be forwarded to info@winnipegfolkfestival.ca.

Dates for the July 2021 Folk Festival will be revealed at a later time.