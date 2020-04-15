Winnipeg Men Charged After Drugs, Weapons Seized in Portage la Prairie













Two Winnipeg men have been charged following a drug bust in Portage la Prairie last week.

RCMP received a report of two suspicious men allegedly selling drugs in a black truck at a Saskatchewan Avenue business the morning of April 10.

As officers were en route, a licence plate check confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Winnipeg.

Officers located the truck and arrested the pair without incident. A search of the truck turned up imitation firearms, a machete, bear spray and drugs.

Matthew Miles, 30, and Glen Thompson, 30, both face numerous charges, including four counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of methamphetamine

RCMP continue to investigate.

