Winnipeg’s Mosquito Control Program Underway

WINNIPEG — The city’s seasonal mosquito fight is underway as crews are now larviciding mosquito larvae before they can emerge as adult mosquitoes.

Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of the Insect Control Branch, says there is a large amount of standing water compared to normal due to above-normal rainfall received last fall.

“A significant spring larviciding program in anticipated as the mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the water,” Nawolsky says.

Key components of the mosquito control program include:

Conducting a 100 percent biological larviciding program using ground equipment and four helicopters

Monitoring and treating over 28,000 hectares of water area

Monitoring for adult nuisance mosquitoes in New Jersey Light Traps beginning May 1 with the first trap counts posted on May 4 on the Insect Control website

Fogging programs

The city says its field crews are taking precautionary measures amid COVID-19 to exercise good handwashing and personal hygiene, ensure their vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected properly, exercise social distancing measures as practicable, and wear their personal protective equipment as required.

City conducting controlled burns

The City of Winnipeg announced Wednesday it will be conducting controlled burns in natural areas between April 30 and June 12, weather conditions permitting.

Controlled burns will be conducted in suitable wind conditions with appropriate fire guards in place.