London Drugs Creates Space for Small Businesses to Sell Products











120 Shares

London Drugs is creating space on its shelves to carry the wares of local small businesses facing hardship in the face of COVID-19.

The drugstore chain says it will transform centre aisles into Local Central, where small businesses can sell their products in each market.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” said Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, in a release.

“As an essential service, we are here to help our local small businesses while also providing an opportunity for customers to pick up their favourite local items and support their favourite local companies.”

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, only 21 percent of small businesses in the country are open due to the pandemic, while 50 percent are unsure if their business will survive.

Small businesses in western Canada can submit applications for consideration beginning today.