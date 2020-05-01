Manitoba Campground Bookings to Resume May 4











WINNIPEG — As part of the province’s plan to gradually reopen the economy and some services, Manitoba campground bookings will resume Monday in a staggered fashion.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on May 4, campsite reservations will open for:

Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds.

Campsite reservations for all remaining provincial park campgrounds will open on May 6 at 7 a.m.

“We thank Manitobans for their commitment in acting on the advice our health-care experts to stay home for the benefits of themselves, their loved ones and their community,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard, in a statement.

How to book

Online and call centre services will begin at 7 a.m. at prs.gov.mb.ca, (204) 948-3333 (in Winnipeg) or 1-888-482-2267 (toll-free). Check the website for call centre hours on other days. Customers making online reservations are advised to check their user IDs and passwords prior to May 4.

While not preferred, campers can also book in-person at 200 Saulteaux Crescent in Winnipeg, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning May 4. The province warns that public access to the building is limited due to COVID-19 protocols and may require queuing outside.

Park passes can now be purchased online through the province’s new e-licensing program.

Campers are reminded that current public health orders limit gatherings to 10 people or less and people must continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing protocols.

Provincial parks will implement enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization of public washrooms and shower facilities in the campgrounds. Staff will be monitoring to ensure social distancing is adhered to, especially in public areas like beaches and recreation areas.