Manitoba Businesses Hurt by Pandemic Can Now Apply for $6K Loan











WINNIPEG — Manitoba businesses impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for the province’s $6,000 loan.

The Manitoba Gap Protection Program was announced last week and provides an interest-free, forgivable loan to small and medium-sized businesses that have experienced hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders.

“Our government has been working with Manitoba’s business sector to identify the greatest need and target our support to businesses harmed by the pandemic and its fallout,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“We are working with our partners to ensure we make the right decisions at the right time so we can provide maximum opportunities for recovery for the benefit of all Manitobans.”

The $120 million program is available to businesses that fail to qualify for the various federal government assistance programs and wage subsidies created because of COVID-19.

Eligible businesses will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $6,000, electronically deposited into their business bank account.

The application deadline for MGPP is July 31.