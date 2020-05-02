Winnipeg Cancels Annual Water Meter Reading Program













The City of Winnipeg has cancelled its annual water meter reading program this year due to COVID-19.

Residents are being asked to submit their own readings online using MyUtilityBill or by phone.

“For the safety of our customers, water meter readers will not be visiting homes this summer,” the city said in a release.

The city requires at least one accurate meter reading per year from each customer. Customers are encouraged to submit readings four times per year to avoid estimated bills and ensure they only pay for the water they use.