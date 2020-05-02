Riding Mountain National Park Remaining Closed to Visitors











While campgrounds in provincial parks can reopen on Monday, Parks Canada is reminding Manitobans that it’s not the case in federal parks.

All visitor services, visitor facilities and vehicle access are suspended in Riding Mountain National Park due to COVID-19.

Camping, group activities, and events are also temporarily suspended until at least May 31, 2020.

“Parks Canada is aware of this week’s announcement by the Government of Manitoba regarding the opening of provincial parks and campgrounds, however, the agency’s current closures at Riding Mountain National Park, including recreational fishing and boating, remain in place until further notice,” a statement read.

Highways 10 and 19 through Riding Mountain National Park remain open for through traffic only. Parking on the side of roads is prohibited.

Officials are continuing to assess the suspension of services while ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.