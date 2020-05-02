Winnipeg Police Chase Man Armed with Knives, Rifle













Winnipeg police have laid weapons charges against a man on a bicycle who officers spotted early Saturday.

Police were originally searching for two armed suspects in the area of Stella Avenue and Andrews Street at around 12:30 a.m. when they noticed a possible suspect riding a bike. The man fled on foot and officers gave chase. Air 1 and other units responded and located the man in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

He was found armed with two knives, a sawed-off .303 rifle, and assorted ammunition. The suspect was also wanted and violating several conditions of a release order. Police say it appears he wasn’t connected to the initial incident.

Percy Reynold Simpson, 22, faces several weapons charges, as well as five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a court order.

He remains in custody.