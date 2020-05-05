Winnipeg School Division Distributing iPads, Chromebooks to Students at Home













The Winnipeg School Division is distributing 2,766 computer devices to students to assist in their at-home learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The school division says it will be providing 2,166 Chromebooks and iPads and 600 WiFi-enabled iPads for families over the next few days.

“Most of the devices came from our existing inventory in our schools, and we are able to lend those to families with internet access in their homes,” said Tony Marchione, acting director of technology.

Through a partnership with Apple and Rogers, WSD purchased 600 LTE cellular-enabled Apple iPads, which have prepaid data plans. The iPads will go to families who don’t have internet access at home.

Technical support will also be available to any family that requires it through the division’s technical department.

Rob Riel, director of Indigenous education, said the technology distribution is being prioritized.

“We’re really focused on providing the technology first to where it is most needed,” said Riel. “That means we have prioritized distribution in order of graduating students, high school students working on credit attainment and junior high students working on credit attainment, followed by Grades 1 to 3 and then Grades 4 to 8.

“We are ensuring special accommodations are made for student populations that are low-income, Indigenous, newcomer or require additional support in literacy and/or numeracy.”