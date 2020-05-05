Manitoba Issuing $45M in Cheques to Seniors for COVID-19 Costs











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $45 million to seniors in the province to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the Seniors Economic Recovery Credit on Tuesday, saying the $200 tax credit will be delivered to approximately 225,000 seniors aged 65 and over.

“Senior citizens across the province are facing increased financial hardships because they now have to pay extra for grocery deliveries, or purchasing and learning to use technology at home so they can communicate with their family members and the loved ones they miss,” said Pallister.

“Manitobans are working together to navigate this challenging time and seniors throughout our province deserve our help and support.”

Cheques will be mailed proactively this month based on those seniors who filed a 2018 income tax return prior to April 1, 2020.

Seniors who have changed their mailing address since their 2018 tax filings will have until May 12 to notify Manitoba Finance of their new address through the province’s website.

Those who do not receive a cheque, have not updated their addresses or are new residents of Manitoba will be able to receive the $200 credit when they file their 2020 income tax return.