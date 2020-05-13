U of M Introducing Midwifery Bachelor’s Degree Program











WINNIPEG — A new bachelor’s degree program in midwifery is being delivered at the University of Manitoba beginning next fall.

Six students will enter the program each year, beginning in September 2021, with half of the seats being designated for Indigenous students.

“We are delighted that students will now be able to stay in Manitoba to complete their midwifery education,” said Netha Dyck, dean of the College of Nursing in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

“This is exciting news for students with career aspirations to support families in childbearing and points to a promising new era for midwifery services for Manitobans.”

The curriculum is being developed in consultation with organizations such as the Norway House Cree Nation Health Centre of Excellence and the National Aboriginal Council of Midwives.

Students will spend 80 percent of their time in clinical settings and will be required to have supported 60 births, 40 of them as the primary midwife, in order to graduate and become registered to practise.