Flin Flon RCMP Officer Charged with Assault Following Teen’s Arrest

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with assault following the arrest of a 15-year-old girl in Flin Flon.

The alleged assault took place October 1, 2019 when RCMP were called to a residence in the community and came into contact with the teen.

Police found it necessary to arrest her, but were required to use force. The teen was transported to Flin Flon Hospital before being remanded back into custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit looked into the girl’s injury and determined a charge was warranted against the arresting officer.

Constable David Mitchel Eardley of the Flin Flon RCMP has been charged with assault and will appear in Flin Flon provincial court on July 14, 2020.