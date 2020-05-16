Bell MTS Expanding Fibre-Optic Network in Pembina Valley











People living and working in Morden will soon have access to an all-fibre network in the southern Manitoba city.

Bell MTS is expanding high-speed internet to approximately 3,300 residences and business locations throughout the Pembina Valley.

“High-speed connectivity is critical to the prosperity and well-being of our residents, businesses and visitors,” said Brandon Burley, Mayor of Morden.

“Bell MTS has been an important ally to the city in providing critical communication and media services.”

Construction on the fibre project will begin this summer, with the first customers expected to experience the speed increase by the fall.

The project is being completely funded by Bell MTS as part of a $1 billion investment to deploy fibre and wireless broadband networks throughout Manitoba.

Friday’s announcement came on the same day the Manitoba government said it will work with companies to use underutilized Manitoba Hydro fibre-optic cables to expand broadband to rural and northern communities.