Man Charged in Domestic Homicide on Redwood Avenue













A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges after the city’s latest homicide on Friday.

Police were called to a multi-family residential building in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. for a report of an injured woman.

Officers found the victim with a significant laceration. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

Police say it’s believed the victim had been socializing with the suspect at his residence when she was assaulted.

She has been identified as Marie Morin, 46, of Winnipeg.

The homicide is considered domestic in nature.

Police have charged Brandon Carl Starnyski, 45, of Winnipeg with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.