Home » News » Fire Breaks Out in Shed Behind St. Boniface Hospital

Fire Breaks Out in Shed Behind St. Boniface Hospital

May 16, 2020 10:02 PM | News

  • 28
    Shares

Firetrucks

(UFFW 867 / FILE)

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze in a shed behind St. Boniface Hospital on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire at around 6:45 p.m. and encountered heavy flames and black smoke. Firefighters had flames under control shortly after 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says light smoke levels were detected inside an administrative area of the hospital. The smoke was ventilated and crews worked to ensure the fire didn’t extend to the building.

No patients were impacted and no evacuations were required.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.


  • 28
    Shares
Tags: City of Winnipeg | Fire | St. Boniface Hospital

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON