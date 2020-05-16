Fire Breaks Out in Shed Behind St. Boniface Hospital











Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze in a shed behind St. Boniface Hospital on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire at around 6:45 p.m. and encountered heavy flames and black smoke. Firefighters had flames under control shortly after 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says light smoke levels were detected inside an administrative area of the hospital. The smoke was ventilated and crews worked to ensure the fire didn’t extend to the building.

No patients were impacted and no evacuations were required.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.