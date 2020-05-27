Riding Mountain Preparing to Reopen with Basic Services











32 Shares

Riding Mountain National Park is preparing to reopen next week with limited visitor access and basic services.

Manitoba’s only national park will begin welcoming back the public on June 1, along with 29 of Canada’s 48 national parks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following basic services will be available in RMNP on that date:

Day-use trails, including cycling and horseback riding access on designated trails and pathways;

Day-use areas, including green spaces, picnic areas, and beach areas;

Public toilets and other visitor facilities;

Visitor services in the townsite of Wasagaming, and;

The bison enclosure at Lake Audy

Parks Canada says the large parking lot in Wasagaming will be open as will the smaller parking lots along Wasagaming Drive. The parking lot beside the Visitor Centre as well as the parking lot on the corner of Columbine and Ta-Wa-Pit will be under construction throughout June.

All boating, including motorboats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards is prohibited on all park waters until our aquatic invasive species prevention program is fully operational. We are aiming to resume this service by June 12.

Camping facilities will remain closed until at least June 21, while Parks Canada assesses whether and how these services might resume. Group activities and public events are suspended until further notice.

Visitors are being asked to check the park’s website before attending to find out what to expect and how to prepare to visit this season.