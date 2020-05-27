Manitoba’s Second Phase of Reopening to Begin June 1











WINNIPEG — The second phase of Manitoba’s reopening plan will take effect June 1, allowing for additional services and amenities to resume in the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective on Monday, the following can resume:

Outdoor drive-in events

Child-care centre occupancy increases up to 24 children plus staffing;

Day camp group sizes increases to 24;

Film productions may resume operations;

Post-secondary institutions and vocational colleges may provide learning in settings where learning and/or research requires hands-on experience;

Resuming sports, arts and cultural activities for children and adults;

Lifting occupancy limits at outdoor recreation facilities and golf courses outdoors, as long as physical distancing can be maintained and allowing limited access to indoor spaces;

Allowing direct travel to northern parks, campgrounds, cabins, lodges and resorts while ensuring physical distancing;

Allowing public/private swimming pools, spas, fitness clubs, gyms and community/service centres to reopen with some limitations;

Allowing religious or other organizations to hold outdoor services or events without limitation on numbers if people stay in their vehicles;

Reopening manicurists and pedicurists, tattoo parlours, estheticians, cosmetologists, electrologists and tanning parlours at 50 per cent capacity;

Allowing restaurants to reopen indoor spaces at 50 per cent capacity and continue to offer patio services at that capacity level; and

Allowing bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers and similar businesses to operate patio service at 50 per cent of site capacity and to reopen indoor spaces at 50 per cent capacity.

The province originally set June 1 as the target date to resume more services as part of its draft reopening plan, released on May 21. Based on public feedback and discussions with businesses, the date was solidified on Wednesday.

“Case numbers and positive test rates continue to be low and other key factors are also positive,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer.

“These additional steps to safely restore services will help ease the impacts on Manitobans and ensure the health system continues to be able to respond if case numbers increase slightly.”

No changes will be made to the requirements for reopening museums, galleries and libraries, and parks, campgrounds yurts and vacation cabins.

Phase 3 of reopening won’t occur any sooner than June 21, while no large gatherings or events will be permitted until at least September 2020.