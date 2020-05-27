No New Manitoba COVID-19 Cases for Fifth Straight Day











135 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 292 for the fifth day in a row.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 14 active cases, 271 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 1,145 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 40,466.

The province on Wednesday announced the Phase 2 reopening plan to restart the economy again will begin on June 1.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.