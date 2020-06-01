No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











53 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, leaving the provincial total at 295.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 10 active cases, 278 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Dr. Roussin revealed the single new case announced over the weekend was in a temporary foreign worker from the Southern Health Region and was travel-related.

As of yesterday, an additional 806 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 44,692.

On Monday, the second phase of the province’s reopening plan began taking shape, allowing restaurants, bars, gyms and school services to operate in a limited capacity.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.