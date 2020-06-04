The Forks Celebrating Canada Day Virtually This Year











WINNIPEG — Canada Day celebrations at The Forks will be drastically different this year. If you listen closely, you might be able to hear crickets instead of nearby fireworks.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the annual patriotic celebration online next month.

“Just because we can’t celebrate in person this year, doesn’t mean that we can’t still celebrate our country and the amazing artists in our own communities,” says Paul Jordan, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

The Forks will celebrate July 1st with Canada Day Virtual, a one-hour show featuring a diverse mix of local talent to mark the country’s 153rd birthday.

The broadcast will be streamed live on multiple platforms, with messages of hope and some of Manitoba’s best and most diverse talents in the areas of music, comedy, dance, art, skateboarding, spoken word, DJs and more.

And while in-person fireworks won’t be a possibility this year, the award-winning team at Archangel Fireworks has created a brand new show that will feature a performance by Faouzia.

Highlights of the show, which was shot over several days mostly in and around The Forks, include Taylor Janzen with a WSO cellist, performing in an empty CN Field where she was slated to perform with the entire WSO on July 1 as well as a rendition of Oh Canada captured in a canoe on the Assiniboine River.

Details on when and how to tune in will be released in the coming weeks.