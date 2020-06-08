Woman Charged After Cocaine, Meth Seized in Tyndall Park













A four-month-long investigation by Manitoba RCMP has resulted in a significant seizure of methamphetamine and cocaine from a Winnipeg neighbourhood.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Tyndall Park back in February of this year, where they seized five kilograms of meth and one kilogram of cocaine.

The seizure came as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and distribution in Manitoba. Several RCMP units were involved, including those from British Columbia.

Stacey Rae Ballantyne, 34, was arrested and faces several drug-related charges.

“Over the past 6 months two separate Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) investigations have collectively seized 27 kilograms of meth and 44 kilograms of cocaine, and stopped it from reaching our communities,” says FSOC Superintendent Lisa Moreland.

“The RCMP remain committed to working with our partners and the community to prevent these illicit drugs from causing harm to Manitobans.”

RCMP continue to investigate.