Police Investigating Homicide After Shooting Victim Leaves Hospital













Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was shot in the 400 block of Agnes Street on June 4.

Police were called to a residence for a report of gunshots at around 11 p.m. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The victim was later upgraded to stable and released from hospital on June 6. Police say the victim later suffered a medical emergency at home and was pronounced deceased.

The death is being treated as a homicide and police have identified the victim as Disdale White, 59.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).