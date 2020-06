Man Charged in Seizure of Guns, Drugs in Swan River













A Swan River man is facing drug and weapon charges following a search of a home in the community on June 5.

RCMP also searched a vehicle as part of their investigation, which resulted in the discovery of a small amount of cocaine, several firearms and drug-related paraphernalia.

Dallas Genaille, 32, faces several charges and remains in custody.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.