Winnipeg Holding Annual Bike Auction Online













The City of Winnipeg will be holding its annual bicycle auction online this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 700 unclaimed bikes will be available for purchase when online bidding takes place June 24-30.

Bikes available at the auction are pre-registered with the City of Winnipeg’s Bike Registry. The registration fee of $6.88 will be added to the purchase price, excluding children’s bikes. All bikes are sold as-is without warranty.

Purchased bicycles will be available for pick up on July 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and July 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Associated Auto Auction Ltd., 7130 Roblin Blvd.

MasterCard, Visa, e-transfers, cash, and Interac payments will be accepted.

Bikes up for auction can be viewed online.