One Dead, Another Missing After Boat Capsizes on Lake Winnipeg













One person has died and another is missing after a boat capsized on Lake Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.

Five people were fishing in a boat at around 4:35 p.m. when it began to take on water near Belair.

RCMP say the boat overturned and a number of people were in the water. Three men in the boat, aged 37, 48 and 65, were rescued and taken to hospital.

A 73-year-old Winnipeg man was found in the water and pronounced deceased on shore. A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is still missing.

RCMP, along with STARS air ambulance, Victoria Beach Fire and Rescue, East Beaches Fire Department, the Canadian Coast Guard and CFB Trenton/17 Wing also responded to the scene.

Police were still searching for the missing boater Sunday afternoon.