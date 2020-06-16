St. Norbert Farmers’ Market, Third+Bird Teaming Up This Summer











WINNIPEG — Two Manitoba markets are teaming up to support each other this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market and Third+Bird are making it easier for shoppers to find their wares in one main location.

Beginning tomorrow, the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market will run every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m., while Third+Bird will run Thursdays from 2-8 p.m. for six weeks under the market’s canopy just south of the Perimeter Highway.

As always, the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those that prefer to shop online, both markets offer digital purchasing options with drive-thru and touch-less pickups.